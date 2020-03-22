15 more COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Sunday, most from northern districts

Thiruvananthapuram: It is not five as Chief Secretary Tom Jose said earlier on Sunday. As many as 15 people in Kerala have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest number in a single day since the virus began its surge during the first week of March. This takes the total number of existing positive cases in Kerala to 64.

But if the three medical students from Wuhan, who have now been cured, are also considered, the total cases recorded in Kerala is 67.

On Sunday, five individuals tested positive in Kasaragod, now the most affected district in Kerala. The total positive cases in the district has shot up to 19. Close behind is Ernakulam. With two more new cases being reported on Sunday, the total number in Ernakulam rose to 14.

Of concern is the four new cases reported in Kannur where the tally has risen to eight. Two new cases have been reported from Malappuram and Kozhikode too.

Most of the newly infected are said to be Gulf returnees, especially the new cases in Malabar regions. These persons were already under surveillance and are, therefore, not potentially dangerous.

All the five newly infected people in Kasaragod are men who recently returned from Dubai. They are aged 58, 27, 32, 41 and 33.

Now, 59,295 people are under observation across the state, an over 10 per cent jump from the previous day (March 21) when 53,013 persons were under surveillance. Of this, 58981 or more than 99 per cent are in isolation in hospitals across the state.

There has also been an increase in those isolated in hospitals, the high-risk cases. During the last week, the number had never crossed 250. On March 21, for instance, it was only 228. But on March 22, those admitted in hospitals has shot up to 314.

Kerala was doing all it can to keep the pressure on the health system to the minimum. But with cases on the rise, it would be hard to sustain the strategy.

Health Minister K K Shailaja has urged the public to keep extreme vigil to avoid the spread of the virus.

Of some relief is that fact that nearly 10,000 were freed from isolation after they were found cured of illness on Sunday.

Till now, 4,035 samples have been sent for tests (by March 21, the total samples sent were 3,716). Of this, 2,744 have turned negative.