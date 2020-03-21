CPM to launch fair-price eateries to aid jobless amid COVID-19 shutdown

Thiruvananthapuram: Public activities have gone for a toss as the flaring of novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19 forces shutdown of public spaces, commercial activities and employment activities. As daily-wage earners and small businesses are the worst hit amid shutdowns and travel curbs, governments are mulling doles for the needy. In Kerala, the ruling party CPM has decided to start fair-price eateries in the state for those who have been rendered jobless. The party state secretariat has instructed local committees to immediately set up these at all panchayats in Kerala.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had earlier announced that fair-price hotels, providing meals for Rs 25, would be started across the state.

In the new scenario, the ruling party has taken over the government's mission. Kudumbashree, the successful poverty eradication and women empowerment agency of the state, too would be part of this endeavour.

The initiative was mooted after it was found that restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 had pushed the daily-wage workers into a crisis. The party also asked its various units to provide food and give all help to those under quarantine.

Instructions have also been given to carry out door-to-door awareness programmes, albeit without large gatherings. The party lauded the steps taken by the government, saying that these served as a model for the entire country.

The party also instructed all its units and workers to exercise caution to prevent the spread of virus.