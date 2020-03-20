COVID-19 curbs: Tamil Nadu bars entry of Kerala vehicles

Kollam/Palakkad: Tamil Nadu government on Friday closed roads to Kerala as more and more curbs are being put in place in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The Tamil Nadu police stopped Kerala registration vehicles at Puliyarai in Tirunelveli district, across Kollam district of Kerala. Several vehicles from Kerala are stranded here with the imposition of traffic restrictions.

At Walayar check post on the inter-state border, abutting the Palakkad and Coimbatore districts further north, many vehicles were stopped from entering Tamil Nadu. However, those residing in Tamil Nadu and those who were proceeding to hospitals were allowed to continue their journey.

A team of Tamil Nadu police and healthcare personnel is conducting checks at border village Chavadi, 6 km from Walayar, on the outkirts of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore city.

At both the frontier posts - Puliyarai and Walayar - police let the passengers to continue journey in Tamil Nadu-registered vehicles only after undergoing medical examination.

Tamil Nadu government has reportedly instructed collectors of districts sharing border with Kerala to strictly check passengers from the state.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh had told Manorama News that the vehicles from Kerala would not be stopped. And that the vehicles would be allowed to pass through after passengers are examined.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said that the government will screen passengers coming to the state by rail and road.

As there is a chance of disease spreading from other states, "it has been decided to cut down bus transportation between states and the Railways has been requested to considerably slash incoming trains," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said.

Surveillance at domestic airport terminals were also stepped up.

Restrictions on Karnataka border

Meanwhile, Kasaragod district collector Dr D Sajith Babu on Friday said that 12 border roads to Karnataka from Kerala have been closed due to the COVID-19 curbs.

The district administration has also imposed strict surveillance at five other routes. A team of doctors, police and junior health inspectors has been formed for this purpose, the collector said.

KSRTC services hit

Meanwhile, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses to Bengaluru, via Wayanad district, were stopped at the inter-state border. However, private vehicles are currently being allowed to enter Karnataka.

Subsequently, KSRTC authorities said its services to cities in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been halted until further notice. However, those KSRTC buses which are already in these states, will be allowed to return.

Other restrictions in Tamil Nadu

On Thursday, a 21 year-old student who returned from Ireland became Tamil Nadu's third coronavirus positive case while authorities said the second patient had not travelled to Nepal as suspected but ruled out community spread of the infection in the state.

As part of steps to combat the virus, Chief Minister K Palaniswami has ordered closure of important places of worship for darshan in Tamil Nadu including the famous Madurai based Meenakshi shrine besides curtailing inter-state services by buses and trains.

Directing shutting of large retail outlets with centralised air conditioning facility till March 31, the Chief Minister advised private sector firms to take steps to allow their employees to work from home.

Outlining the new measures to tackle the virus, he said temples that attracted large number of devotees, including the Meenakshi, Tiruchendur Lord Subramania, Srirangam Lord Ranganathaswamy and Tiruvannamalai Sri Arunachaleswara shrines - will be closed for devotees till March 31.

Palaniswami directed authorities to advise managements of big churches and mosques in the state to temporarily bar entry to pilgrims till March 31.

Weekly markets and large retail showrooms with centralised air conditioning - like ones dealing in textiles and jewellery – were also closed on Friday.

However, stores selling essential commodities like groceries, fruits, vegetables, pharmacies and restaurants will function as usual.