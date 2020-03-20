Fighting Covid-19: Kerala govt to keep office strength at 50%, holiday on Saturdays

As part of intense efforts to check the spread of Sars-CoV-2, Kerala government has tweaked the office timings of government employees. On a given working day, it has been directed that each government office should have only 50 per cent of existing staff.

And Saturday will be holiday for all government offices. These changes will be in effect till March 31.

The new timings will be applicable only to employees classified under groups B, C, and D. These groups constitute nearly 80 to 90 per cent of employees in a government office.

While one half works, the other half will remain at home. The office head has been tasked with dividing the employees and assigning the days of absence.

Under Group B comes sub-Inspectors, inspectors, junior engineers, school teachers, programmers, technicians, staff nurses, translators, junior officers, technical assistants, accountants, accounts officers, section officers and the like. It will have both gazetted and non-gazetted posts.

Most of the government employees fall under Group C. Clerks, stenographers, assistants, typists, telephone operators, primary teachers, constables, assistant sub-inspectors, mechanics, attendants, linemen, drivers, electricians, supervisors, cashiers and store keepers are some of them.

Peons, cleaners, junior drivers, and cooks come under the lowest Group D.

WFH and not leave

However, being at home will not be considered an off day or leave. “It should be ensured that these employees who remain at home are always available on phone or through electronic devices. In emergency situations they should be ready to report to the office,” said the government order issued on Friday restructuring office hours.

The office heads have been asked to make the necessary work from home arrangements. If any government employee has been advised home isolation, the order said such employees should be granted special casual leave on the basis of a certificate issued by a government medical officer.

The new timings will not be applicable to those employees working in various virus prevention schemes.