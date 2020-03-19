{{head.currentUpdate}}

Coronavirus: One more tests positive in Kerala, 25 active cases now

Thiruvananthapuram: One more person from Kerala has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total cases to 25, as Kerala government on Thursday announced Rs 20,000 crore special financial package to overcome the crisis being faced by the state following the virus outbreak.

Three people, who had tested positive, had been treated and discharged earlier.
A man hailing from Kasaragod district, who had returned from Dubai and was under observation, has tested positive for the virus on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation.

"At least 31,173 people are under surveillance, of whom 237 are in observation in hospitals in the state," he said.

Pinarayi said 64 people were hospitalised today.

(To be updated soon)

