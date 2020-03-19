COVID-19 Stage III: CM wants local bodies to identify buildings to isolate people

Kerala has begun steps to prepare for any eventuality in future. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday asked local bodies to identify buildings – hospitals, schools, lodges, auditoriums – where those with COVID-19 symptoms could be “cared for” if the outbreak slips into stage-III or uncontrollable community transmission like what is happening in Italy and Spain.

“At the moment, there is nothing to worry. Things are under control. But this is an extraordinary situation and things could go wrong any moment,” he said while addressing all the local bodies – corporations, municipal councils and panchayats - via video conferencing on Thursday.

He said if things went wrong, the existing facilities would become highly inadequate. “If such a stage happens, a considerably large number will have to be put under surveillance. It will be our responsibility to keep under observation, and protect, those without homes and those who had come here as travellers. So it is important to find a place to keep them safe and secure,” the chief minister told local body leaders.

To demonstrate that Kerala was fighting the virus as one, the chief minister had opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on his side.

At the moment, nearly 26,000 people are under surveillance. More than 99 per cent of them are placed in their own homes. “The local government should take up their protection as its major responsibility,” the chief minister said. He said all primary needs of those kept in isolation like food and medicines should be met. “They should not be put to any difficulties. The local bodies and local leaders should constantly intervene to ensure that these men and women lead normal lives,” he said.

The chief minister said the official jargon has also been tweaked a little to give confidence to those kept in homes. “Now we don't use the word quarantine, which sounds like some sort of a detention. We will only say they are put under special care,” the chief minister told local bodies.

He also told the leaders of local bodies that it was their responsibility to make sure that those in isolation do not leave their homes. “This cannot be done forcibly but only by ensuring that all their requirements are sufficiently met. They should not feel helpless in any way,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

There have been many instances of persons kept in isolation walking out of their homes and flouting even the basic social distancing norms. At certain places like Thrissur, the police had to intervene to put suspected cases back in their homes. Another suspected person in isolation sneaked out and met with an accident in Kollam district. What's more, he went to treat his accident wounds in two busy private hospitals without revealing that he was in isolation.

The chief minister served a warning on traders saying that action would be taken against artificial scarcity. “The government will ensure that the supply of essential goods are properly sustained,” he said.

The chief minister wanted the local governments to propel the 'Break the Chain' campaign with greater efficiency. He wanted them to intensify awareness against mass gatherings like marriages, and cultural and religious events.