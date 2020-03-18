Coronavirus situation in Kerala under control now, but it can turn bad any moment, says CM Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: For the second consecutive day, no samples from Kerala has tested positive for COVID-19. The number of infected in Kerala for the last two days, therefore, stands at 24.

“At the moment, things are clearly under control,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary daily briefing in Thiruvananthauram on Wednesday. “Problem is, given the experience of other countries, things can turn bad any moment,” he added.

To prevent stage-III transmission within the community, Kerala has stepped up surveillance in a big way. On Wednesday, the total number under surveillance are 25,603. This is 7,592 more than Tuesday, a nearly 72 per cent increase in a single day. As many as 7,861 persons were put under surveillance on Wednesday alone.

It also has to be noted that 4,622 persons were let off the radar on Wednesday; in two days nearly 9,500 have been freed from isolation.

Of the 25,603 under surveillance, 25,366 or over 99 per cent are isolated in homes. The number of cases admitted to hospitals has come down, from 268 on Tuesday to only 237 on Wednesday. Clearly, health authorities are trying to lessen the strain on the health system.

Testing is done only for those with highly conspicuous symptoms. Till date 2,550 samples of suspect cases have been sent for testing. Nearly 85 per cent or 2,140 have thrown up negative results. The results of the rest are awaited.

Prayer to stop mass prayers

To further cut off any chances of community transmission, the chief minister has virtually called for a temporary ban on all religious mass gatherings on Wednesday. He also had a video conference with religious and social heads in Kerala on Wednesday. He took the example of foreign countries where places of worship have been shut for two weeks.

“I told them what we had in mind and they were all receptive. Any activity that can cause a large number of people to come together will pose difficulties in the current context. It could be fatal if the old or those with liver, heart or kidney troubles are infected in the process,” Pinarayi said.

The chief minister has specifically requested Christian religious heads to avoid conducting Sunday services as a mass gathering and Muslim clerics to avoid large prayer meets on Fridays. “Everyone was on the same page with us. I express my gratitude for the assurance they have given us,” the chief minister said.

However, he has also directed the district administration, the collector and the superintendent of police in particular, to see to it that all places of worship adhere to the general line of thinking. “There is a chance that certain groups might want to flout the general consensus,” he said.

The chief minister also made an appeal to the faithful to keep away from Kodungallur Bharani this year. “The Bharani is about to take place in two days. We have asked the temple authorities to limit the festival to core rituals,” Pinarayi said and added: “I know there are people who have unfailingly visited the temple on this day. But this year I request them to avoid the trip.”

He held up two decisions as exemplary. In Pathanamthitta, all religious groups have jointly decided that no religious event in the district will be attended by more than 10 people. The second was taken by the mosque committee of Pattala Pally in Kozhikode. It has announced that Friday prayers stood cancelled until further notice. “Both these decisions are exemplary and should be taken up by others,” the Chief Minister said.

He also lauded the initiative of Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) to issue a circular exhorting the laity to follow government guidelines.

Marriage sharks

If on Tuesday the chief minister was worried about the treatment meted out to foreigners, on Wednesday he spoke about the ruthlessness of the owners of marriage halls. “We have reports that many auditorium owners are refusing to return the booking money people have spent for marriages that now stands cancelled in view of the virus threat. It is not right if auditorium owners see this as an opportunity to fatten themselves at the cost of others. It will be dealt with sternly,” the chief minister said.