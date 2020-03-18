Coronavirus: Kerala Catholic Bishops directs churches to avoid large gathering for holy mass

Kochi: The Catholic church in Kerala has directed parishes toavoid large gatherings for holy mass joining the state's efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Catholic Bishops in the state on Wednesday issued a circular in this regard and advised online participation for the aged and children.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), in its circular, insisted that the elderly and children should attend the holy mass online at home.

A small gathering of less than 50 has been allowed in churches for attending holy mass. “Persons suffering from cold, cough and fever should keep off from such groups,” the circular said.

The Bishops are authorized to take decision if a situation arises that public masses in a church should be suspended in view of the coronavirus spread.

The KCBC directive came at a time when churches the world over are doing all they can to help contain the spread of the virus, avoiding large gatherings in churches.

The Kerala government has advised the public and religious organisations to avoid all mass gatherings. In several aprts of the state, religious festivals have been postponed or reduced to mere rituals.

Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have announced a lockdown of educational institutions, malls and other places that attract people in large numbers, even as some of them have been reporting increase in positive cases.

Kerala being the worst-affected with 24 confirmed patients, the CPI(M)-ruled state took the early lead in going for preventive measures to check the spread of the virus, which has dealt a crucial blow to its tourism-dependent economy.

The positive cases include two foreigners and the state government has decided to strengthen surveillance by monitoring people entering the state.

Besides, those coming from foreign countries as well as domestic travellers would also be checked at airports.

