Model conduct: Trio back after Bali trip on self-quarantine at Kochi home

Kochi: As Kerala intensifies its fight against coronavirus, a major concern of authorities has been the reckless conduct of some section of the public despite awareness about the need to limit mobility and keep a safe distance from others. Three elderly women, who are back in Kerala after a leisure trip to Bali, have set a path for others to follow so as to limit the chances of contracting the contagious virus causing the disease COVID-19.

Ernakulam native K Leelakutty Amma, 84; Cherthala natives P Rathnamma, 76; and S Vijayalakshmi, 71, have isolated themselves since March 12.

They were part of a 38-member group that went on a trip to Bali from the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery on March 8. They were back in Kochi on March 12.

Keeping in line with the precautionary measures, they immediately decided to put themselves under self-quarantine. From the airport, the three women went straight to another house instead of returning to their own homes.

They are staying at the house of Leelakutty Amma's son in Kochi. Her daughter Rama who brings milk and other essential items leaves them at the gate.

The quarantine period of the trio will end on March 26.

Leelakutty Amma is a retired teacher of the government school at Elamakkara. Her sister-in-law Rathnamma, a former nurse, has even won a government award for her services. She had set on the Bali trip after a three-month treatment for back pain.

Vijayalakashmi is another close relative. She had earlier undergone a heart surgery.

Their exemplary conduct stands out when reports emerge of people concealing their travel details to evade quarantine.

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the Coronavirus family with crown-shaped spikes on its surfaces. The name of the disease was given by the World Health Organisation.