UK couple who fled Alappuzha hospital tracked, quarantined

Alappuzha/Kochi: Amid COVID-19 scare, a UK couple, who sought treatment at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital for fever and vomiting, fled before they could be admitted to the isolation ward. However, they were later found at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery in the neighbouring Ernakulam district.

A taxi driver, who had taken the couple to Nedumbassery airport, sought treatment at the hospital. Based on the details given by him, the police traced the couple to the airport by Friday night.

Both of them have been moved to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in Ernakulam for medical examination and would be isolated if needed.

The young couple, both from the United Kingdom, had reached Kochi on March 9. They sought treatment at the Alappuzha medical college hospital by Friday noon. Apart from fever and vomiting, they also had diarrhoea. After taking the OP ticket, they went to the virology institute. From there, they were asked to go to the COVID-19 observation OP.



People wear protective masks outside a Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients, at Kochi Medical College, in Kochi. Photo: PTI

The doctor, after examining the couple, asked them to be shifted to the isolation ward for observation. But the couple then went missing.



The foreigners took a cab from the medical college premises to the airport.



The driver, who later came to know that the couple had fever and had ignored the medical instructions, then sought treatment at the hospital.

