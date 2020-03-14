COVID-19: Authorities clueless on travel path of Italian tourist

Varkala: Tracing the travel path of the Italian tourist who has been tested positive for COVID-19 and the persons who came into contact with him are proving to be a big challenge for Kerala’s Health Department.

The authorities have learnt that he had arrived at Varkala on February 27 via Delhi. It is also known that he had taken a flight from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram but officials are clueless regarding his further journeys.

Meanwhile, the resort at Varkala where the Italian stayed has been closed temporarily and the nine employees there have been placed under observation.

The Italian had tested positive for COVID-19 in a test conducted at a Government Hospital in Parippally on March 10. According to Health Department authorities, the man reportedly visited several places in and around Varkala and a route map would be prepared soon.

Considering the latest developments, squads under the Varkala Municipality have started visiting the resorts and giving instructions on COVID-19 to foreign tourists. Squads under the ADM and Health Department also would be conducting checks at resorts and hotels.

Incidentally, after the Italian tourist was tested positive for COVID-19, the Varkala beach has been almost abandoned by tourists, who are remaining in their rooms.

At Kovalam too, the authorities are visiting resorts to spread awareness on the disease to tourists. The Kerala Government has already issued orders to inspect all tourist centres in the state in view of the outbreak.