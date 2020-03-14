Malls, beaches shutdown at Thiruvananthapuram after 3 test positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram: After three COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram district, Collector S Gopalakrishnan has ordered all malls and beaches in the district to be closed as district administration brings in several regulations to counter the disease.

While requesting people to be extremely cautious, the Collector said that public programmes would be regulated.

The Collector appealed that only 10 or 15 people should take part in gatherings such as wedding ceremonies and temple festivals.

Collector Gopalakrishnan asserted that bringing in regulations was the need of the hour for the well-being of the society. Gym, beauty parlour and massage parlours in the district too would be strictly regulated. People should avoid needless travelling.

If suspicious, contact health care centre

The Collector also appealed to those who have returned from foreign countries recently to stay indoors, while pointing out that several people were not following this safety precaution. One person, who was under observation, took an autorickshaw to the hospital.

The Collector appealed to the public to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the viral infection.

In case of any suspicions, the nearest centre of the health department ought to be contacted. People returning from foreign countries should stay under home quarantine for 28 days. They should sleep alone in a room and the food for them should be kept outside.

Not everyone down with fever should seek treatment at the hospital as it would only lead to crowding. If suspicious, contact the primary health care centre, and follow their instructions. The Collector also informed that 10 hospitals in the district have facilities to check for COVID-19 viral infection.

Which all places the Italian visited?

The three cases, include an Italian who stayed at Varkala in the district.

The Collector said that enquiries were being made into the places visited by the Italian. He had gone to a hospital at Parippally for medical examination but had not gone to Varkala town, as per the preliminary information. Though there are reports that he went to a temple, it is not confirmed yet. The Collector said that since the Italian did not know English, collecting information from him was proving to be difficult.

Foreign tourists, staying at resorts in the district, are advised against venturing outside and be allowed to continue their stay until further orders, the Collector added.

As many as 231 people are under observation at homes and 18 at hospitals. The doctor said that the results of 70 samples are yet to be received.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a clarification after reports claimed that the Collector had asked people to stay indoors. The Collector only appealed to avoid needless travelling and public gathering for effective prevention, the administration clarified.

With the three patients who nere tested positive on Friday, the number of affected people in the state has touched 19.

At least 5,468 people are under surveillance in the state, of which 277 have been lodged in isolation wards at various hospitals across the state.

A total of 1,715 samples have been sent for testing of which 1,132 turned out to be negative.

The state has also initiated steps to monitor everyone who reaches the state through airports and the government has held discussions with airport authorities.

The state's entry point will also be monitored by health department officials and they will be assisted by police officials also,.

The Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a public sector undertaking, has assured the state government that it would produce enough sanitisers for the state.

The state government has also called an all-party meeting on March 16 to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

This was a meeting which was already scheduled to discuss the matters related to census.

The state health department has also initiated a massive tracking exercise to trace a person who came in contact with newly infected people, according to sources.

The district authorities have prepared the route map of the affected people and started the tracking exercise.

An elderly man, who was a neighbour of a coronavirus patient at Chengalam in Kottayam district and under home quarantine, died on Friday en route to hospital and authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report and test results of samples to confirm the cause of death.

Kerala has been hit by the second round of coronavirus cases after the country's first three positive cases from the state were successfully cured and discharged from hospitals last month.

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the Coronavirus family with crown-shaped spikes on its surfaces. The name of the disease was given by the World Health Organisation.

