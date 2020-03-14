Kerala CM announces more measures to combat COVID-19, gives a message to media

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged the public to keep more vigil against the spread of the coronavirus though the state has not reported any new positive cases.

The chief minister said the restrictions imposed in the state have been effective to a great extent. “Fears of COVID-19 are growing across the world. In such a situation, we need to keep more vigil and observe more restrictions,” the CM said at a press meet here.

As many as 7,677 people are under medical observation in the state as on Saturday. Of these, 7,375 are at their homes and 302 in hospitals, Pinarayi said.

As many as 106 people were hospitalised on Saturday.

Of the 1,897 samples sent for tests so far, 1,345 have turned negative.

The chief minister addressed the media after meetings were held in all districts with people's representatives and local body members.

Pinarayi announced more measures to be followed to combat the spread of the virus. These include:

1. Seeking service of those involved in palliative care.

2. Heath department to give training for new volunteers.

3. Government to contact homes where people are quarantined everyday.

The CM said more facility for screening will be set up at airports. A police team headed by SP will be deployed at airports to maintain queue of passengers to be tested.

Coronacare centres will be set up near airports to accommodate passengers from outside the state who may have to stay back for more tests.

All passengers of trains from other states will be subjected to tests at the first station where the train stops in Kerala.

A three-member medical team, comprising a paramedical staff, a police personnel and a local volunteer will be deployed to test passengers of two bogies each.

Screening will be conducted at all borders for passengers coming from other states. Pinarayi said KSRTC buses will be kept clean as part of ensuring safety of the passengers. The CM urged more cooperation from private hospitals.

He reiterated that mass gatherings should be avoided.

Message for media

The CM was all praise for the way the media have been helping to create awareness among the public. However, he also had a word of advice for media persons.

“Reporting inside and near hospitals should be avoided. It would be better to avoid taking comments of those who have come in contact with infected people,” he said, advising journalists to rely on the information provided by the administration.

He urged the channel reporters to be careful while using the microphone as it could turn out to be a carrier of the virus.

The CM said the people of the state should not treat tourists as troublemakers.