Neighbour of coronavirus-infected Kottayam native dies

Kottayam: Panic gripped Chengalam in Kottayam district when a man, who lived close to the home of the coronavirus-infected patient, died on Friday.

The cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy. His body fluids have been sent for medical examination. The results will be out in two days.

According to health officials, the deceased was healthy but showed signs of discomfort on Thursday night. He breathed his last at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The deceased man's neighbour, who is being treated for COVID-19 at the isolation ward at the Kottayam Medical College, had contracted the virus from the persons returned from Italy recently.

Health officials said the the son of the deceased person was in close contact (primary contact) with the COVID-19 patient.

People evacuated

The government officials have evacuated neighbours as precaution. They urged people to keep a safe distance from the dead body. Only close relatives will be allowed to attend the funeral.

The health department had on Thursday released a route map of the places visited by two COVID-19 patients from Chengalam between February 29 and March 8 before they were admitted to the hospital.

Till Thursday, 16 coronavirus infections were confirmed in the State. As many as 4,180 people were kept under observation in various health faculties across the State.

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the Coronavirus family with crown-shaped spikes on its surfaces. The name of the disease was given by the World Health Organisation.