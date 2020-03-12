Senior leaders return to P J Joseph-led faction

Thodupuzha: The P J Joseph-led faction of the Kerala Congress (M) is gaining more strength after several of the senior leaders returned to its fold.

Kerala Congress (M) working chairman P J Joseph aims to emerge powerful in the United Democratic Front (UDF) after strengthening his faction.

After leader of the Kerala Congress (Jacob) faction Johnny Nellore returned, Janadhipathya Kerala Congress chairman Francis George is also making a comeback to the faction led by P J Joseph. Janadhipathya Kerala Congress state treasurer Vakkachan Mattathil, a former MP, and state general secretary Mathew Stephen, a two-time MLA, have also announced that they would join the Joseph group.

Traco cable company chairman M P Pauly have also said that he would join the Joseph group. All of them were formerly with the Joseph group.

While talking to reporters at Thodupuzha, Mathew Stephen said that he was joining the Joseph group for the cause of farmers in Idukki.

However, Janadhipathya Kerala Congress vice-chairman Antony Raju made it clear that he would remain with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), giving clear signals that the party is headed for a split. Working chairman K C Joseph, and deputy chairman P C Joseph are likely to back Antony Raju.

The state committee of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress would meet in Muvattupuzha on Friday to discuss on the merger. A meet announcing the merger is likely to be held in two weeks.

Francis George and his supporters are leaving the party, alleging that they were denied the rightful positions by the LDF.

Supporters of Francis George claimed that 11 of the district committees were with them, while Antony Raju only had the backing of Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Alappuzha district committees.

However, Antony Raju and supporters said that they had the backing of senior leaders and party committees.