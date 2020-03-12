Kerala govt releases route map of COVID-19 patients from Kottayam

Kottayam: The Kerala health department on Thursday released a route map detailing the places visited by two COVID-19 patients from Kottayam's Chengalam before they were detected with the virus.

The flow chart includes all the places they visited from February 29 to March 8, when they were admitted in the hospital.

The patient codes R1 and R2 indicate the two patients respectively.

All individuals who visited the aforementioned places during the time are required to report themselves to the health officials immediately. Contact: 0481-2583200, 7034668777.

The Chengalalam natives are relatives of the three Italian-returnees who tested positive.

The three - a 25-year-old man, his 55-year-old father and 53-year-old mother - were tested positive for coronavirus on March 8. The health department had released a route map with their travel history earlier.

With eight more testing positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, the total number of infected people under treatment was 14, as the state government imposed severe restrictions, including closure of educational institutions and cinema houses till month end to halt its further spread.

A total of 3,313 people are under observation for suspected coronavirus infection across Kerala. Three other patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus in Kerala on their return from China's Wuhan, has completely recovered from the illness.

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the coronavirus family with crown-shaped spikes on its surfaces. The name of the disease was given by the World Health Organisation.