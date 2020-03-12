Two more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, total cases rise to 16

Thiruvananthapuram: After a day that threw up no new cases and gave visions of the virus losing its grip, Kerala government declared two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Both had returned from the Gulf; one, a Kannur native, had arrived from Dubai and the second, a Thrissur native, had returned from Qatar.

This takes the total number of infected in Kerala to 16. The two are now isolated in Pariyaram Medical College, Kannur, and Thrissur Government Hospital.

An individual who had returned from Italy on March 11 has also tested positive at the preliminary test held in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The final result is awaited.

"He had come straight to home after screening at the airport. But yesterday, while having bath, the person felt chills. He called up the control room and was soon shifted to the Medical College," Health Minister K K Shylaja said. She added that there was high chance that this would be positive.

If so, the total infected in Kerala would be 17. The condition of the 14 already in hospitals is said to be stable, including that of the two old people who had been affected, the 86-year-old mother and 96-year-old father of the head of the Italy-returned family in Pathanamthitta.

"The old are however under intense scrutiny as we have no idea when things could turn bad," the health minister said.

The number of people under observation has shown a quantum jump on Thursday; from 3,313, it has shot up to 4,180. This is not an indicator of the virus's spread but only a sign of extra caution, of more people willingly isolating themselves in homes.

Of the 4,180 under observation, 3,910 are in homes and the remaining 270 are in isolation in hospitals across the state. In fact, the number of suspected cases in hospitals has come down from the 293 in hospitals the previous day.

Till now, 1,337 serum samples were sent for testing and 953 have turned up negative results.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the situation is under control. "But we need to be cautious. We should approach the issue like it could go out of control any time," he said.

Pinarayi said that NORKA would get in touch with various embassies to ensure that non-resident Keralites (NRKs) who had been unable to return did not lose their jobs.

"We will also be talking to airline companies to see whether these NRKs could use the tickets they had already purchased to travel at a later date," the chief minister said.

He added that NORKA would also start a call centre for NRKs in distress.

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the Coronavirus family with crown-shaped spikes on its surfaces. The name of the disease was given by the World Health Organisation.