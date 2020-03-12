After CPM and CITU, BJP flouts Kerala's coronavirus guidelines, holds meetings

Thrissur: Even as the CPM-led Kerala government is urging people to avoid mass gatherings to check the spread of coronavirus, the party and its trade union, CITU, stirred up a hornet's nest when they organised meetings in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Alappuzha on Thursday.

The meetings, held in violation of the government's guidelines, has drawn flak from health care givers.

Around 150 people attended the meeting in Thrissur while 90 took part in the district committee meeting at Alappuzha.

But the Thrissur meeting was stopped following an intervention from the District Collector as per the instructions from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The collector's action came in the wake of a Manorama News report.

Meanwhile, the CPM conducted a workshop on the upcoming local body polls at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. Over 100 people attended the programme organised by the party's Kovalam area committee.

CPM state committee member V Sivankutty inaugurated the meeting.

On Wednesday, a similar programme was held at the Palayalm area committee. The CPM has planned similar workshops across the state.

BJP meet in Kottayam

In a similar incident, the BJP also conducted a meeting in Kottayam on Thursday. More than 100 party members attended a programme in which newly appointed district president Noble Mathew took charge.

The programme which began at 3 pm lasted for over an hour.

CITU's bizarre defence

CITU Thrissur district secretary U P Jose told Manorama News that the organisers had taken all precautions against coronavirus at the meeting venue.

He said they even deployed medical squads at the venue.

The delegates were seen using hand sanitisers before entering the hall.

As many as 613 people are under observation for suspected coronavirus infection in Thrissur district alone. In Alappuzha, 128 people are under observation, as per the list published by the health department on Wednesday.

Chennithala flays CITU

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala slammed the CITU for holding the meetings and violating the health department's guidelines.

The Kerala government has imposed severe restrictions in an effort to halt the spread of the virus as the state has been hit by the second round of coronavirus cases after the country's first three positive cases in the state were successfully cured last month.

The government has said temple and church festivals should be avoided, but rituals can be held in a low key manner.

It has also asked devotees of Lord Ayyappa to avoid visiting the hill shrine in Sabarimala which will reopen on Friday for monthly poojas.

All government related functions have been postponed including in which ministers participate.

Classes from I to VII standards of schools that are affiliated to state, CBSE and ICSE will remain shut till March 31. Madrasas, aganwadis, tuition classes and tutorials, will also be remain closed till March 31.