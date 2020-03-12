Actor Thilakan's son Shaji passes away

Kochi: Late veteran Malayalam actor Thilakan's son Shaji Thilakan passed away here at a private hospital on Wednesday. He was 55.

He was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments.

He has acted in 1998 movie Sagara Charithram which was not released.

Shaji was also active in TV serials. His villain role in Mazhavil Manorama's popular serial Aniyathi was appreciated well.

Shaji was an employee of Apollo Tyres.

He is the son of Thilakan from his second marriage with Shantha. Shammi Thilakan and Shobi Thilakan are his brothers. Meanwhile, Thilakan has three other children from his first marriage with Leela Thilakan.