{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Actor Thilakan's son Shaji passes away

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
shaji-thilakan
Shaji Thilakan
SHARE

Kochi: Late veteran Malayalam actor Thilakan's son Shaji Thilakan passed away here at a private hospital on Wednesday. He was 55.

He was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments.

He has acted in 1998 movie Sagara Charithram which was not released.

Shaji was also active in TV serials. His villain role in Mazhavil Manorama's popular serial Aniyathi was appreciated well.

Shaji was an employee of Apollo Tyres.

He is the son of Thilakan from his second marriage with Shantha. Shammi Thilakan and Shobi Thilakan are his brothers. Meanwhile, Thilakan has three other children from his first marriage with Leela Thilakan.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES