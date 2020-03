Kerala Under-19 cricket team member Nirmal Jaimon died in a bike accident at Muttom, Thodupuzha, on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old medium-pacer from Valiyapara in Kattappana had made it to the National Cricket Academy’s U-19 ‘B’ team last year.

The funeral will be held at the St George Jacobite Church, Kattappana, on Thursday.