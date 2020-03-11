{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Crime Branch identifies 10 more accounts to which flood relief fund was diverted

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Crime Branch identifies 10 more accounts to which flood relief fund was diverted
The Ernakulam Collectorate. File Photo
SHARE

Kakkanad: The Crime Branch has identified 10 more accounts to which a clerk working at the Ernakulam Collectorate who allegedly misappropriated funds meant for flood relief activities diverted the amount. The Crime Branch had earlier arrested Vishnuprasad, a clerk working at the Ernakulam Collectorate for allegedly siphoning off several lakhs of rupees from the disaster fund.

After the preliminary probe, the Crime Branch found that an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh was diverted to each of these accounts. They reached the conclusion after simultaneous inspections conducted at the camp office of the collector and the Collectorate. Earlier, during an inspection held at the collectorate, it was found that the money was diverted to two accounts.

Till now, police could find only evidence related to the misappropriation of funds for Rs 15.74 lakh.
WAYANAD
Flood-hit labourer kills self after long wait for govt relief

The relief fund was sanctioned for 1000 people in the region who were affected by the August 2018 floods. The inspection at the collectorate had found that corrections were made in the account numbers of over 200 beneficiaries. However, a later scrutiny found that most of the corrections were genuine except for two cases. Later, it was established that corrections in two account numbers were deliberate with the purpose of diverting the amount.

However, more clarity on the issue can be had only after examining the master file, the treasury records and bank transactions of the accused.

Vishnuprasad, a section clerk with the disaster relief fund wing of the Collectorate and an NGO union member, was arrested on March 2. Another accused, Kollam native B Mahesh, is said to have surrendered before the police on March 4. The accused reportedly diverted Rs 10,54,000 from the Collectorate's relief fund account to Ayyanad cooperative bank and Rs 2,50,000 to the Kakkanad branch of the Dena Bank and withdrew the money.

CPM leader and the party's Thrikkakara East local committee member N N Nidhin, 33, and wife Shintu, 29, were also arrested last week in connection with the incidentr.

Suspended CPM Thrikkakkara (East) local committee member M M Anwar, another accused, is still absconding.
KERALA
Aashiq Abu, Hibi in war of words as row over Karuna music concert escalates

It was found that Anwar withdrew the money from the Ayyanad cooperative bank without submitting adequate proof.

With suspicions raised over the mysterious money transactions, the bank authorities informed Collector S Suhas. Based on the Collector's order, district finance officer G Harikumar led the investigation and the scam was unearthed. The district administration filed a complaint to the police. A case was filed and Crime Branch took over the probe.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES