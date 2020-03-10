Coronavirus: Health authorities slam Thrissur doctor for propagating false information

Thrissur: The District Medical Office (DMO) near Thalikulam in Kerala's Thrissur district has on Tuesday refuted claims made by the doctor of a private clinic here that an NRI patient who reportedly declined to undergo the mandatory check for the virus has fled the country recently.

The DMO explained that the NRI had completed his observation period before travelling abroad. The Office also lashed out at Dr Shinu Syamalan for painting the entire medical service community in a bad light.

It is likely that a case will be registered against Dr Shinu. The DMO has already approached the district collector against the doctor. Health Minister K K Shailaja had repeatedly warned that strict action will be taken against all those who propagate false information.

The owner of the private clinic, Dr Rosh, has also denied Dr Shinu's earlier allegations that she had been sacked from the clinic in wake of this development.

According to Dr Shinu Syamalan, the patient had come to the clinic recently with suspected symptoms of the virus. When he was asked to report his arrival from Qatar to the state Health Department, he refused. Dr Shinu also alleged that though she had alerted the Health Department of the patient's refusal to undergo the medical check-up on time, it was only after media reports started appearing that they decided to take action.

"Officials who let the patient go abroad do not have any problem, but I have become jobless," Dr Shinu posted on social media.

A teary-eyed Shinu later told Manorama News that though she did what she did with good intentions, the society is holding her in the wrong. She said she was not going back to Rosh Clinic again and added that she has been receiving job offers from other clinics.

Meanwhile, Kerala has employed unprecedented measures, just short of a complete shutdown, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the span of a few days, the number of infected has climbed from 3 to 14.

At the moment, 1,116 individuals are under observation in various parts of Kerala. Of this, 967 are in home quarantine and the remaining 149 are in isolation in various government and private hospitals.