Palarivattom flyover scam: Vigilance raids Ebrahim Kunju's residence

Kochi: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has conducted a raid at the residence of former Public Works Department (PWD) minister Ebrahim Kunju for his alleged involvement in Palarivattom bridge corruption case.

The development comes in the wake of Ebrahim being added to the list of suspects. Following a directive from the Muvattupuzha vigilance court, officials raided his house on Monday.

The irregularities in the project that likely caused the shoddy construction of the structure built over an arterial road in Ernakulam was brought to light a few months ago. The vigilance believes that the advance amount of Rs 8.25 crores was released to the flyover builder under the recommendation of Ebrahim Kunju.

The former minister was also questioned twice in connection with the case, once in September last year and then as recent as February. The officials had also gathered reports from the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation office earlier.

If the evidence against Ebrahim stands, he is likely to be arrested as well.

Former Public Works Secretary TO Sooraj, former Kitco MD Sumit Goyal, RBDCK company GM P D Thankachan have also been arrested in connection with the case earlier.

The Palarivattom flyover, inaugurated on October 12, 2016, was closed for traffic on May 1, 2019, after flaws were detected.