LP, UP schools to remain closed in Pathanamthitta amid COVID-19 outbreak

Pathanamthitta: Lower and upper primary schools will remain closed for the next two weeks in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala in the event of the COVID-19 outbreak here, district authorities informed on Monday.

Annual day functions in schools, temple festivals, public feasts and distribution of food have been banned in the district until further notice.

All eductional institutions including anganwadis, schools, colleges and polytechnics will remain closed on Tuesday to Wednesday, District Collector PB Nooh said.

Educational institutions had remained closed in the district on Monday as well.

The SSLC and Plus-Two examinations scheduled for Tuesday will not be postponed.

Students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms after interaction with the patients will not be permitted to write the exams. These students can later attempt the SAY examinations. Students who have not yet shown symptoms despite interaction with patients will be permitted to write the exam separately in the same centre. Masks and sanitizers will be made available in schools. While the PTA is responsible for providing these at the government schools, private school authorities will be responsible for providing these in their respective schools.

Three of a family who had returned from Italy on February 29 were tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Two of their relatives were also tested positive for the virus. All the five hail from Ranni in Pathanamthitta. A three-year-old who returned to Kerala from Italy on Saturday was also tested positive of COVID-19 on Monday.