Do not ignore these Coronavirus guidelines

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala health department has issued precautionary guidelines again after five people recently tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pathanamthitta district.

"The treatment guidelines, approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), were issued earlier. Everyone has been instructed to strictly follow these," Kerala Minister K K Shylaja.

Guidelines

* Those returning from foreign countries have to mandatorily contact the district medical officer or the nearest government healthcare centre over the phone.

* Those who have symptoms of viral infection should not go to the OP or casualty wing. After informing the nodal officer, head to a hospital with isolation ward.

* If not alert, the viral infection can spread very fast.

* The main symptoms are fever, throat pain and cough. Some may suffer from diarrhoea. If the symptoms worsen, the infection can even lead to death. There is no preventive medicine or specific treatment. Viral infection among those who are already suffering from a disease can be dangerous.

Strict vigil

All international passengers and domestic passengers taking connection flights have to undergo medical examination. In case of any suspicion, they would be quarantined at home for 28 days. Those under observation, and the others at these homes should not go to educational institutions or for work. They should also refrain from interacting with outsiders.

The fresh cases were reported over the weekend in Kerala. Earlier three Coronavirus patients were successfully treated in the state and they have been discharged from the hospitals.