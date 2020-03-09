COVID-19 scare: Strict action against wilful violation of public health guidelines

Kerala Health minister K K Shailaja said that strict action would be taken against individuals who wilfully disobeyed the directions issued by the Health Department. Action would be taken under the Travancore-Cochin Public Health Act.

The decision has been taken after it was found a family returning from Italy had deliberately kept its travel history hidden for over a week, endangering not just their health but also that of others. The three-member family and two relatives they had visited after coming back had tested positive for COVID-19. The aged parents of the head of the family, who too have developed high fever, have also been moved into isolation. Other close family members and friends they had visited are also under observation, and their samples too had been sent for testing.

With a three-year-old child also testing positive, the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala has risen to six. The parents of the kid are also under observation at the isolation ward of the Kalamassery Medical College in Ernakulam. “The condition of all individuals under observation is stable and satisfactory,” the health minister said.

Shailaja said that many people returning from affected countries like Italy, China and South Korea had hidden their travel history by not reporting their arrival at the airport health desk or to the immigration officials. “They are taking part in public functions and visiting close relatives and friends. This is creating a serious health scare for their closed ones and the society in general. It is against such irresponsible behaviour that we are going to take strict action,” the minister said.

The Public Health Act grants the State Government the power to make rules as it deems fit for the treatment of persons affected with any epidemic, endemic or infectious diseases and for preventing the spread of such diseases.

The health minister said it was responsible behaviour that had stemmed the spread of the virus after the first three cases from Wuhan were reported. “The Health Department had issued warnings and health advisories the moment COVID-19 had begun its spread in China. We had also instructed that those coming from China should inform the Health Department,” the minister said.

She said that majority of travellers paid heed to the Department's directions. “This was why there was no spread of the virus after the first three cases were reported. The infected students were also fully cured and discharged,” she said.

She said that it also helped that those returning from China, even when they had no symptoms, isolated themselves in their homes for nearly a month. Shailaja said this self-discipline was suddenly in short supply in Kerala.

She once again stressed that those returning from affected countries should quarantine themselves in their own homes and not visit public areas.

For doubts call COVID-19 call centres: 0471-2309250, 0471-2309251, 0471-2309252 or call Disha at 1056 or 0471-2552056.