COVID-19: 3-year-old tests positive in Kerala on return from Italy

Kochi/Pathanamthitta: A three-year-old who returned from Italy in a Dubai flight was tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday. With this the number of positive coronavirus cases have risen to six in Kerala. The family reached Cochin on Saturday in the Emirates flight EK 503 from Dubai.

The individuals who interacted with the family at the airport have been identified.

The passengers in the flight have been asked to report to the health department at the earliest for testing. The child has been moved to the isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.

Twelve people are under observation at the hospital.

3000 under observation

More than 3,000 people is likely to have directly or indirectly interacted with the three-member family, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after returning to Kerala from Italy.

Among the 3000, thirteen individuals have displayed the symptoms associated with COVID-19. Five people were shifted to isolation wards in Pathanamthitta district and five are in Kollam district. Eleven are under observation in Thrissur district. Almost 150 people who came in close proximity with the three-member family have been identified. Among them 58 were closely associated with the three individuals.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that more individuals remained to be identified. The Health Minister also advised the people in the region to reschedule public gatherings in the Ranni area.

It has been confirmed that they made visits to the houses of neighbours and relatives, went for shopping at super market and a home appliances shop, gone to police station, SP office, post office, studio and a hospital during the one week in the state.

Details of all those who were present at these places during their visits would be collected. The health department has collected details of the 14 officials at the Pathanamthitta SP office. None of them have any symptoms so far.

Twenty-nine people, who interacted with the family, are under observation. Six people are at the Pathanamthitta general hospital and three at the Kozhenchery district hospital. These are mostly relatives who called upon one another. Six people at a relative's house at Punalur, where the three-member family had paid a visit, have also been put under observation.

The sister of the infected person, her husband and the child, who received the family at the airport, stayed at their home for a day before returning to their house at Chengalam in Kottayam. They have also interacted with others till Sunday.

They were shifted to the isolation ward of the Kottayam Medical College Hospital by 3pm on Sunday. Their samples have been sent for tests. During this, allegations were raised that there was a delay in taking them to the hospital. Though the service of an ambulance was requested in the morning, it did not turn up even till afternoon. Only after CPM district secretary V N Vasavan intervened in the issue did the ambulance arrive. The daughter had also come from Italy, but that was couple of months ago.

The flight the affected family took to Kochi had 182 people, who went to various parts of the state. Of these, 11 people are under observation in the Thrissur district. Six were said to be in the high-risk condition.

So far 732 people, including the cases from Pathanamthitta, are under observation in the state. Of these, 648 people are at home and 84 in hospitals. Of the 729 samples sent for medical examination, 664 tested negative. The results of 65 are yet to be received.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has said that strict action would be taken against those who levy high rates for masks and medicines. She also cautioned people against buying medicines without first consulting a doctor.

Call centre numbers: 0471 2309250, 0471 2309251, 0471 2309252

Control room number: 0481 2581900

Helpline number: 1056