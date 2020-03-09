Kochi airport to scan passengers at domestic terminal too in wake of new COVID-19 cases

Kochi: In view of fresh cases of coronavirus in Kerala, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Monday decided to extend the screening of passengers from the international terminal to the domestic one as well. The screening had started at the airport for all international passengers on March 3.

"As new cases were emerging, CIAL decided to extend the universal screening to domestic passengers. New health counters were added to both international and domestic arrival areas," a CIAL statement said.

"On an average, the airport handles arrival of 15,000 passengers every day," it said.

Three passengers, who had recently landed at CIAL from Italy, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection on Saturday along with two of their relatives, prompting the authorities to enforce strict vigil at the airport.

The infected passengers – a man, his wife and son – landed in the Cochin International Airport at 8:30am on February 29 by QR 514 Doha to Kochi flight. They had reached Doha from Venice. They were tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday night. They left for Pathanamthitta in their own vehicle, according to a government statement.

Before March 3, there were in-flight announcements and intimation at immigration counters for the passengers coming from countries like Italy to undergo screening. However, the three people, who have been tested positive for the infection later, failed to report their travel details before the officials.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronovirus cases in Kerala has risen to six, with a three-year old child returning to the state from Italy and testing positive for the infection, officials said.