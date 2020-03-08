18 KSRTC drivers to face action over flash strike

Thiruvananthapuram: The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) has issued show-cause notices to 18 drivers of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) who had taken part in a flash strike in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The licences of the 18 drivers are likely to be suspended for obstructing traffic by haphazardly parking the buses on the road.

The drivers have 14 days to reply to the notice.

Licences of these drivers can be suspended from one month to six months, as per the norms. The action has been taken based on the list submitted by the KSRTC.

The Motor Vehicles Department has also sought for action against the crew of the private bus, which was at the centre of the row that triggered the flash strike. The owner of the private bus has also been served a notice on permit violations.

Transport Minister A K Saseendran said that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident as and when more details about them are revealed.

CPI slams police

Mouthpiece of Communist Party of India (CPI) has criticised the police action over the recent lightning strike. The editorial said that though the flash strike cannot be justified, the inefficient police action led to unfortunate series of events.

To take on the agitating KSRTC staff, all the police personnel at Kizhakekotta and nearby stations were summoned to the Fort Station. This action left the crowded Kizhakekotta bus hub unattended, the mouthpiece said.

The editorial also blamed the delay in police intervention despite the union leaders appraising the senior cops and the minister about the situation.

A passenger had died at the East Fort (Kizhakkekotta) station during the flash strike.