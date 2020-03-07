Coronavirus: 637 people under observation in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A total of 637 people are under medical observation for suspected coronavirus infection in Kerala, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Saturday.

The minister, in a Facebook post, released the latest figures even as the COVID-19 virus has spread to 89 countries.

"Of the 637 suspected cases, 574 people are under observation at homes and 63 in hospitals. Twenty people, who had been under observation at their homes, were exempted from the list as per the new guidelines," the minister said.

As many as 682 samples of suspected cases have been sent to the National Institute of Virology. Of these, 616 samples have been tested negative, she said.

The minister said there was nothing to worry about the health condition of those admitted to hospitals.

Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 34, as the government stepped up efforts to combat it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing officials to identify places for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care.

Two of these persons are from Ladakh with travel history to Iran while the other is from Tamil Nadu who had visited Oman, the union health ministry said, adding all the patients are stable.

It also said more that 150 people, who had come in contact with two American nationals who tested positive for coronavirus in Bhutan and had toured various places in India, have been put under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Many states cancelled official functions to celebrate Holi and took several preventive measures to check the spread of coronavirus.