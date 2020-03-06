Spiritual leader Amritanandamayi stops darshan amidst coronavirus scare

In a bid to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Kerala-based charitable organisation Mata Amritanandamayi Math has announced that the spiritual leader Amritanandamayi will stop her daily darshan until futher notice.

The Health Department specifically instructed the ashram authorities to stop the darshan attended by hundreds of foreigners besides Indians.

“We are sorry to inform you that due to the extremely heightened restrictions specified to the Mata Amritanandamayi Math by the Health Department — including mandatory quarantines, daily health checks, and other protocols — currently, the Ashram cannot allow anyone to enter Amritapuri Ashram. This includes Indian nationals as well as foreign-passport-holders (including OCI-holders). This includes both day visits and overnight stays. This policy is irrespective of any amount of time the individual may have been within the nation of India,” said a notice issued by the Mmath authorities on their website.

The spiritual leader based in Amritapuri ashram of Kollam grants darshan to thousands of devotees every day.