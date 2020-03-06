Keralite, free from the clutches of cruel Malaysian boss, recounts horror

Alappuzha: A Keralite who is back from Malaysia after four years while putting up with torture by his employer is yet to recover from the shock of the ordeal. Timely intervention by a Malayali expat association in the Southeast Asian country helped S Haridas, a native of Alappuzha, to free himself from the clutches of the cruel boss. Fortuitously, this rescue was possible as his family here brought his plight before the authorities as soon images of him with burn wounds landed on a WhatsApp account.

Haridas suffered inhuman treatment at the hands of his salon boss. He was assaulted, locked up, and burned.

Haridas

"I lived for four years without seeing my wife and kids. I will not return to Malaysia. I plan to do some work here and pay back the debts if my health allows," he said. His family came to know of his plight only when they got a photo on WhatsApp showing Haridas with severe burn injuries.

Now, back with his family, Haridas recounted the horrifying experience he had in Malaysia.

"I worked at the salon of a Tamil Nadu native. I still do not know the exact name of the owner. He says different names to various people. I protested as I did not get salary for months at a stretch. When I said that I would not open the salon, he threatened me. The trouble began when I refused to be cowed down.

"When I asked for salary again, I was accused of robbery and assaulted. The money they gave me as commission was in my bag. They alleged that I had stolen this. I suffered injuries as they hit on my head and legs using a wooden log. As the assault continued, I lost consciousness," he recounted.

Haridas said that he was taken to the top floor of jewellery owned by his boss and locked up in a room.

"I was stripped and heated iron rods were placed on my body. They strangled me with a cloth. I thought I would choke to death. I was in that room with the burn injuries for three days. I could neither sit or stand. I had to support myself by holding on to a chair," he said.

"I don't know who circulated my photos on social media. But whoever it is, I am thankful to them. If the world had not known about my plight, I would never have returned," Haridas said with a shudder.

Haridas said that the boss did not even allow him to make calls to his home. Even if he did allow, he would give directives on what and all to say. "If this was flouted, he would hit with the cable wire. I suffered all this, thinking about my wife and children," Haridas added.

He has two daughters. The eldest daughter is in class 10 and the youngest in class 1.

However, Haridas is at a loss on how to go ahead with his life.

"We don't even have a proper house. We suffered losses during the floods of 2018. I have incurred a lot of debt, don't know how I am going to pay back. But I will not return to Malaysia," Haridas said.

Meanwhile, a Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) official visited Haridas' house on Thursday and assured him help.

Malayali Association to the rescue



Haridas' boss allowed him to leave after the Pravasi Malayali Association in Malaysia intervened. He relented after much persuasion by the members of the organisation. He was told that the issue had made headlines in Kerala and that even the Central government was looking into it.



After landing in Chennai, Haridas then took a train to Shoranur, and from there he was taken home by his relatives.

The salon where Haridas worked was at Penang in Malaysia. Its owner, likely named Tamizhrashu, is reportedly absconding. He told the association members that his name is Radhakrishnan.

Other employees said their boss owned several businesses in Tamil Nadu.

Though the association members sought to talk to Haridas and questioned the boss about the burn injuries, he evaded those questions.

Hospital offers free medical care



Patanjali Ayurveda Chikitsalayam has offered to take care of the medical expenses of Haridas.



Its Director Dr K Jyothish Kumar said that all the expenses for treating the burn injuries would be completely free. Even the travel fare would be taken care of.

Dr Jyothish Kumar said that he has already spoken to Haridas' kin.

Noted Malayalam actor Mammootty is one of the directors of the hospital. After reading about Haridas' plight in a Malayala Manorama article, Mammootty and Dr Jyothish Kumar decided to help him.

The eldest daughter of Haridas is preparing for her Class 10 exams. Once the exams are over, the family plans to seek treatment.

Patanjali has hospitals at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi and at Kuttippuram in Malappuram.