Centre bans two Malayalam TV channels for 48 hours for Delhi riot coverage

The central government on Friday banned two Malayalam news channels – Asianet News and MediaOne - for 48 hours for their 'coverage of the Delhi riots'.

The channels went off air at 7.30 pm on Friday, March 6 following the orders from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The channels can resume broadcast only at 7.30 pm on March 8.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists was quick to condemn the government action, which the union termed “an undeclared Emergency”.

The ministry, in its orders issued separately, said the reporting by Asianet News and MediaOne were provocative and biased. The order to MediaOne said the channel was critical of the RSS and Delhi police. The channels are also accused of siding with a particular community and showing those who supported Citizenship Amendment Act in poor light.

“It appeared that telecast of reports on North-East Delhi violence had been shown in a manner which highlighted the attack on places of worship and siding towards a particular community. Channel's reporting on Delhi violence seems to be biased as it is deliberately focusing on the vandalism of CAA supporters. It also questions RSS and alleges Delhi Police inaction. Channel seems to be critical towards Delhi Police and RSS,” the order said in relation to MediaOne.

“The channel also reported that violence took place mostly in Muslim dominated area of Chand Bagh, Delhi. While telecasting the news, the channel carried the news of stone pelting, arson and injured people being taken to hospital,” the order says.

The ministry said such reporting could have ‘incited violence and posed danger to maintenance of law and order situation, particularly when the situation is already highly volatile and charged up and riots are taking place in the area’.

Asianet News has been banned for airing a report by P R Sunil on the violence in Jaffrabad. He had reported that Delhi police remained mute spectators during the riots. The action against Media One is based on a bulletin carrying a phone-in conversation with its Delhi correspondent Hassanul Banna.

The I&B ministry has taken the strict action against the two channels based on certain rules under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.

Acording to Rule 6(1 c), no programme should be carried which contains attack on religions or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promote communal attitudes. Rule 6(1 e) says that no programme should be carried which is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promote anti-national attitudes.

The Ministry also cited issuing an advisory on 25.02.2020 in the matter advising the channels to strictly abide by the Programme Code of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

Replying to the ministry's notice, Asianet News had said that the reports published by them were factual and never intended to attack religions or communities by word or gesture. They have published the news stories with due care and caution and with utmost restraint after verifying the factual situation from the official authorities.

Media One also had refuted the charges and demanded a proper hearing in person. According to the order, the channel had replied that, “This is a matter to be adjudicated on the basis of evidence to be collected from local residents, journalists, who were broadcasting and telecasting the events live, including our reporters and photographs of the events published in newspaper, international media, comments of other countries, foreign press reporters etc. Since that matter involves a substantial question of freedom of press guaranteed under the Constitution, a detailed adjudication is necessary.”

MediaOne for legal action

Reacting to the ban, MediaOne said the channel would challenge the action legally.

"The I&B ministry in its order cites criticism of RSS and Delhi police as a reason for the ban. The ministry has interpreted the mentioning of BJP leader Kapil Mishra's incendiary speech and the refusal of the Delhi police to register FIR against him as attempt to destroy communal harmony. This is equivalent to ordering independent journalism is not allowed in the country. MediaOne has decided to legally challenge this action which is unheard of even during the Emergency," MediaOne editor-in-chief C L Thomas said in a statement.

KUWJ protests

The KUWJ said the central government was trying to impose an undeclared Emergency by imposing the ban on the channels. "Taking action against channels for covering news is a breach of the freedom of the press. The stand that media should only cover what the government wants is not good for democracy," the union said in a statement.

It said journalists will state a protest against the government action on Saturday.

In November 2016, NDTV India was taken off air after their coverage of Pathankot terrorist attack. The channel allegedly received notice for allegedly violating norms of the Cable TV Network Rules, 1994 that prevent live coverage of anti-terrorist operations.