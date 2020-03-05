Probe begins after letter threatens to kill Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: A letter threatening to harm Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been received by the state secretary of DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

A A Rahim, said in his complaint to police that he had received the letter on March 3, saying his life would be in danger if he criticises Muslim outfits like the SDPI and Popular Front of India.

Rahim had received threat letters earlier too.

The DYFI leader said the letter also threatened to harm Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

City Police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the letter has been sent to the museum police station for necessary action and enquiry.

"The letter was addressed to the DYFI state leader and not to the Chief Minister's Office. We have forwarded the letter to museum police station for taking necessary action and enquiry," he told PTI.

The Chief Minister had last month cautioned against the infiltration of members of extremist outfits in the protests against the CAA in the state and said the Left government would not allow any attempt to create communal disharmony in society.

Coming down on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), he had said such "extremist" groups were trying to divide people and create law and order issues in some places under the garb of the protests.

(With PTI inputs)