Private buses to go on state-wide indefinite strike from March 11

Kollam: Private bus owners in Kerala have called an indefinite strike from March 11 demanding revision of fares. Announcing the strike, chairman of the Joint Action Committee of bus owners Lawrence Babu, convenor R Prasad and office-bearer M D Ravi said that the private bus sector was in deep crisis.

“Cost of insurance, spare parts and other expenses have doubled. It is impossible to continue operations with the present fares. They must be revised,” they said.

The committee has asked the minimum charge to be increased to Rs 10 and fare-per-km to be raised by 90 paise. Students' concession fare too must be hiked to Rs 5, the committee informed.

The other demands include the introduction of comprehensive transport policy to protect public and private sectors and renewal of permits for buses conducting services for distances more than 140 km.

The bus owners had earlier called for an indefinite strike from February 21 demanding revision of fares. It was then called off after a constructive meeting with State Transport Minister A K Saseendran in Kozhikode.

According to the bus owners, more than 3000 private bus services were stopped last year on account of incurring losses.