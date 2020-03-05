{{head.currentUpdate}}

BJP announces state office-bearers, Sobha Surendran new VP, MT Ramesh general secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: Overcoming initial hiccups, the BJP has announced its new office-bearers for Kerala under the state president K Surendran. There are 10 vice-presidents, including A N Radhakrishnan, Shobha Surendran and A P Abdullakutty. The list also has six general secretaries and senior leader M T Ramesh is among them.

“All sections of the people have been given due representation in the list, including religious minorities, weaker communities and scheduled castes and tribes,” said Surendran at a press conference here on Thursday.
KERALA
Surendran's crowning worsens infighting in Kerala BJP

“For the first time, women have received one-third of the party posts. Several youths and party workers belonging to the new generation have been tasked with bigger responsibilities,” he said.

Surendran added that merit - and not personal considerations - was the sole criteria for the selection of office-bearers.

The list is as follows:

Yuva Morcha state president: C R Praful Krishnan

Vice-presidents: A N Radhakrishnan, Sobha Surendran, K S Radhakrishnan, C Sadanandan Master, A P Abdullakutty, Dr J Prameela Devi, G Raman Nair, M S Samboorna, V T Rama and V V Rajan.

General secretaries: M T Ramesh, George Kurien, C Krishna Kumar, P Sudheer, M Ganesan (organisation) and K Subhash (also to look after organisation)

Secretaries: C Sivankutty, Renu Suresh, Raji Prasad, T P Sindhumol, S Suresh, A Nagesh, K Ranjith, P Raghunath, K P Prakash Babu and Karamana Jayan.

Treasurer: J R Padmakumar

Spokespersons: M S Kumar, Narayanan Namboodiri, B Gopalakrishnan and G Sandeep Warrier.

