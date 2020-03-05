{{head.currentUpdate}}

Apply Essential Services Act on KSRTC, Collector urges govt in report on flash strike

Apply Essential Services Act to KSRTC, Collector urges govt in report on flash strike
The evidence was collected by Districct Collector K Gopalakrishnan after visiting East Fort, where the incidents had occurred.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram District Collector has urged the Kerala Government to bring the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) under the ambit of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in view of Wednesday’s flash strike in the state capital.

In his preliminary report submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Collector K Gopalakrishnan said that striking by parking buses on the road was a grave offence, whatever the cause of the protest.

Meanwhile, the police gave a statement to the collector that there was a delay in shifting a man, who collapsed during the strike, to hospital owing to the traffic block created by the agitators. The man later succumbed to a heart attack. Police officers also told the collector that the District Transport Officer (DTO) had manhandled them.
Meanwhile, an office-bearer of the KSRTC workers’ union informed the collector that no strike call had been issued. The bus crew abandoned the buses on the road on their own, he said.

While recommending extension of ESMA to KSRTC, the Collector pointed out that at present, the Act only lists ‘transport’ as an essential service. A new notification has to be issued to add the term ‘KSRTC’ in the Act, he said.

The Essential Services Maintenance Act was established to ensure the delivery of certain services, which if obstructed would affect the normal life of the people.
In case the nature of strike disrupts only a state or states, then the states can invoke it. In case of disruption on a national scale, especially railways, the ESMA 1968 can be invoked by central government.

The collector said that the final report would be prepared after examining the CCTV visuals and checking the statements received. The evidence was collected by Gopalakrishnan after visiting East Fort, where the incidents had occurred. When the Collector reached the spot, passengers who had been stranded during Wednesdays’ strike rushed to him and aired their complaints.

