Passenger dies during KSRTC lightning strike in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: As the city witnessed a flash strike by the personnel of the Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday, a 64-year-old man died soon after he collapsed at the busy bus stand at East Fort (Kizhakkekotta).

The man, identified as Surendran from Kadakampally in Thiruvananthapuram district, had reportedly fainted amid the tumult over the bus strike. Though he was rushed to the Government General Hospital in the city, he could not be saved.

The state human rights commission took note of the incident and filed a case.

Stir over arrest

The strike was called by KSRTC workers without prior notice to protest against the arrest of three colleagues, including the District Transport Officer (DTO), by the police amid a spat between private bus operators and the personnel of the state public transporter.

The KSRTC officers had reportedly stopped a private bus at Kizhakkekotta for switching routes arbitrarily and for long halts at a bus stop beyond the permitted time period.

Though the police reasoned with the KSRTC officials and assured that necessary action will be taken against the private bus authorities, they refused to budge. The three were arrested following a heated exchange between the KSRTC officials, private bus employees and police.

The lightning strike which began at the KSRTC's bus terminal located at nearby Thambanoor at 10am soon spread to various parts of the city. However, the stir was called off by 3pm after the authorities assured to release the three KSRTC officials on bail.

Meanwhile, private bus owners have come forward questioning the authority of KSRTC in the matter.

Bus services get delayed from time to time due to various reasons. But tormenting private bus employees for the same is unacceptable, they said.

A team comprising personnel of the KSRTC, Motor Vehicle Department and Kerala Police has been involved in regular inspections across the city to find private buses violating permits.