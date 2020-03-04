Wife of scribe, killed in car accident involving Sriram IAS, gets govt job

Thiruvananthapuram: Wife of senior journalist K M Basheer, who was killed in a car accident involving IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, will be appointed as an assistant at the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University in Tirur.

C Jaseela, 32, who is a B.Com graduate, will be posted as an assistant with a salary scale of 27,800-59,400, an order issued by the Higher Education Department on Wednesday said.

Basheer, the Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily 'Siraj' was killed on the spot when a car driven by the IAS officer, allegedly in an inebriated condition, had hit him in the wee hours of August 3.

A financial aid of Rs 6 lakh was also given to his family - two lakh each to his mother and two children.

Sriram was arrested on August 3, hours after the fatal accident. Sriram was later remanded to 14 days of judicial custody but a magistrate court had granted him bail later.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the case.

The government had, on August 6, suspended the officer, who was serving as the survey director.

Last month, the Crime Branch had filed a charge sheet against the suspended bureaucrat and his friend Wafa Firoz, who accompanied him at the time of the accident.

The 66-page charge sheet named Sriram as the first accused and Wafa, the second. Details from over a hundred witnesses had been recorded and 84 material evidences gathered.

The duo, Sriram and Wafa, were booked under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code. They were also charged under sections 184 (dangerous driving), 185, 188 of the Motor Vehicles Act.