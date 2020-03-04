After HC order, Arooja's school students write first CBSE Class 10 exam | Video

Kochi: Twenty-eight students from Arooja's Little Stars School in Kochi wrote their first Class 10 examination on Wednesday.

The CBSE exams began on February 24, but students from Arooja's missed the first two examinations as their school functioned without the board's affiliation.

The students wrote the science examination on March 4 at ToC H Public School in Vytilla, after a favourable order from the Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

The court provisionally allowed students to take the examination after considering their plea.

But declaration of their results will be subjected to further orders of the court.

Six other students, who chose Arooja's as the centre, wrote the science paper at Bhavan’s Adarsh Vidyalaya at Kakkanad.

The accreditation of Arooja's School came into focus on February 24 after CBSE denied admit cards to the 34 students.

The school’s directors, Maggi Arooja and Melvin D'Cruz, were arrested based on a complaint from the parents. They were charged for cheating.

While considering the students' plea on Wednesday, the High Court slammed CBSE for the fate of these students.

But CBSE said the school management committed an error by allowing the students to continue their studies without the board's affiliation.

Arooja's application for affiliation was rejected in May 2012.

However, the school had been registering Class 10 students in other recognised schools for the past eight years.

This year, their attempts to register students in a nearby school failed, leaving students in the lurch.

The High Court verdict gave the students a huge reprieve. The students have been allowed to write three examinations.

The decision on the two previous examinations will be taken later.