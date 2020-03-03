CBSE grants conditional approval to students of unrecognised school to take Class 10 exams

Kochi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has granted conditional approval to let the 28 students of Arooja's Little Stars, an unrecognised school near Thopumpady in Kochi, to appear for the Class X examinations. The CBSE informed its decision to the High Court on Tuesday.

The CBSE pointed out that the unrecognised school in Thopumpady did not even have the basic pre-requisites for obtaining the affiliation.

The development came in the wake of High Court pressing the CBSE to give them another chance to write the exams.

Six other students, who studied elsewhere and opted Arooja's as their centre, too had missed their exams. It is not clear if this approval from the Board extends to them too.

The CBSE had informed the court last week that the management of the school made a grave error by allowing the students to continue their studies without affiliation.

In a statement filed in response to a writ petition moved by Maggie Arooja, manager, Arooja's Educational and Charitable Trust, the CBSE said no school was permitted to register students of Class IX or no admission could be made to Class IX without obtaining recognition from the state government and affiliation from the CBSE.

The school's application for affiliation was rejected in May 2012. The CBSE had written a letter to the management then intimating it.

The Board had earlier asked the management to establish a composite science lab and math lab. It was also found that the classrooms, computer science lab and library at the school were undersized. The Board had also asked the school to procure a minimum of 1,500 books.

The school has been registering Class 10 students in other recognised schools for the past eight years. However, its attempt to do so this year failed, leaving the students in the lurch. The students and the parents were informed about the school's inability to register the students for the exams only on the day of the examination – Feb. 24.

The school’s directors, Maggi Arooja and Melvin D'Cruz, were arrested based on a complaint from the parents. The duo has been charged with cheating.

Justice S.V. Bhatti also impleaded the Secretary, General Education, and the Director of General Education in a pending petition filed by the management of the school seeking a directive to the CBSE to issue hall tickets of Class X examination to the students. The court said the Secretary and the Director were impleaded with a view to ensuring proper relief to the students.

The court said the regional office had been favourable to a request of the school management for either admitting or routing the students through the schools which had affiliation and permission.

The CBSE Class X examinations began last Monday.