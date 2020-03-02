Sexual abuse of Malappuram boy: 7 accused including politicians yet to be nabbed

Malappuram: Seven accused, including five politicians, are yet to be arrested in a case related to the sexual abuse of a sixteen-year-old boy here. Of the 20 accused in the case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in January this year, 13 have already been arrested. Those nabbed include some teachers.

Regarding the delay in the arrest of the remaining accused, the police say that five of them are missing. However, the police added that they are not certain whether these accused are political activists.

The boy was reportedly abused for two years and 18 FIRs have been registered at four police stations - Kadambuzha, Kalpakanchery, Tirur and Valanchery - in this connection.

The teenager is now admitted to a special care centre after showing signs of mental instability.

A bright student, the victim was lured by an acquaintance by allowing him to ride a bike that the latter had bought. The boy was subsequently abused by this man and later taken to the others.

The accused in the case include teachers, a dance trainer and a youth belonging to Tamil Nadu and some of them are reportedly abroad now.

Meanwhile, covert attempts are reportedly underway to scuttle the investigation.