Malayala Manorama printing unit wins safety award

Thiruvananthapuram: The printing unit of Malayala Manorama at Thottada in Kannur has won the Department of Factories & Boilers award for factories providing safe environment for labourers.

Manorama won the award in the category for factories with 20 to 100 workers. All the factories in the state were divided into five categories for the honours.

The awards would be distributed by Minister T P Ramakrishnan during a ceremony held at the Muscat Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on March 4.

Other awards:

Factories with more than 500 staff: Kochi Bharat Petroleum Corporation Refinery, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Saint Gobain India Ltd.

Factories with 251 to 500 staff: Petronet LNG Limited, United Breweries Ltd, HLL Life Care Ltd, Kancor Ingredients Ltd, Synthite Industries Pvt Ltd.

Factories with 101 to 250 workers: Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Akay Natural Ingredients Pvt Ltd, Travancore Cocotuft, Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd, and Kozhikode Diesel Power Project.

Factories with 20 to 100 workers: Maniyar Hydro Electric Power Station, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Prodair Air Products Ltd and Prima Plastics Ltd

Factories with less than 20 workers: Malabar Interlock, Omega Motors, Samil & Tmiber Products, Mayyanad Wood Industries, Geetanjali Of Set Press, Indus Consumer Products, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Best safety committee recognition goes to Petronet LNG Ltd and the best safety officer is for O M Riyas Mooppan of the Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd.

Best safety workers are Subhadramma (HLL Lifecare Ltd) and T Ramakrishnan (Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd).