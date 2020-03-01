Coronavirus cases surge in Iran, 17 Keralite fishermen trapped as movement restrictions enforced

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 17 fishermen from Kerala are among a group of twenty-three trapped in Iran after an unprecedented surge in the number of new coronavirus cases forced the government to enforce movement restrictions in the country.

In a video that surfaced recently, 17 Keralite fishermen were seen among a group confined to a room.

“We are unable to even go out of our room as that’s the rule here. We are even unable to contact our people who are holed up in other fishing villages. We are waiting to get help from our country, so we can return to be with our families,” said a fishermen in the video.

Iran is at the epicentre of the outbreak in the region, with several countries in the Middle East reporting cases of the coronavirus stemming from Iran.

The 17 fishermen hail from the fishing villages of Vizhinjam, Poovar and Pozhiyoor, located in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district.

“On account of the coronavirus in Iran, 17 Kerala fishermen are among several other Indian fishermen, who are unable to move out on account of the restrictions imposed there. We have asked their families in India to hand over their details to the Department of Non Residents Keralites Affairs (NORKA), who will then contact the Indian Embassy in Iran,” Kerala Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma told mediapersons on Sunday.

The minister said that the Kerala government will take up the issue with the Centre also.

NORKA CEO K Harikrishnan Namboothiri told Manorama News that around 60 Keralite fishermen were currently trapped in Iran in a similar manner.

The minister said that arrangements will be made to provide basic amenities to the fishermen and attempts will be made to bring them back after receiving permission.

The fishermen reportedly left for Iran four months ago.

Many Indians feared trapped in Iran

Indian envoy to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra had on Saturday said the authorities are working to facilitate the return of Indians in Iran who wish to return home.

"In view of COVID19, working to facilitate the return of those Indians wishing to go back home. Discussions underway with concerned authorities to work out arrangements. Will keep you updated (sic)," Dharmendra had said on Twitter.

Iranian people wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Tehran had issued an advisory for Indians residing there and assured them that they were closely monitoring the situation.

In addition, people coming from Iran or having such travel history since 10 February may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India, the advisory said.

Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported 11 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 385 infections, bringing the overall number of lives lost to 54 and cases to 978.

Coronavirus threat

The Iranian government has ordered schools shut until Tuesday and extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week. Authorities have also banned visits to hospitals and nursing homes as the country's case load hit nearly 600.

One Iranian lawmaker, elected in February 21 polls, has died from the disease along with more than 40 other Iranians, and several high-ranking officials have tested positive for the virus.

The epidemic, which began in China, has killed almost 3,000 people worldwide, the ministry said.