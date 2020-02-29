Court issues warrant to actor Kunchacko Boban in actress attack case trial

Kochi: A court in Ernakulam issued warrant against Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban for failing to appear with regard to actress attack case for witness examination.

Kunchacko Boban was asked to appear for the trial on Friday, but he was unable to make it as he was shooting for a film in Kodaikanal. For failing to appear before the court on the scheduled date, the court decided to issue a bailable warrant against him.

The warrant was handed over to police officials of Nedumbassery Police Station where the actress attack case was registered.

Earlier, actress Manju Warrier, Siddique and Bindu Paniker deposed before the court on Thursday. A day after, Geetu Mohandas and Samyukta Varma also arrived.

Director Shreekumar Menon will also depose before the court on March 4. The court will examine 137 witnesses in total.

The trial in the controversial actress assault and attack case of 2017 is began on January 30.

In February 2017, the actress was allegedly abducted and molested in a moving car. Seven people, including the key accused 'Pulsar' Suni were arrested in connection with the case. Actor Dileep was subsequently arrested and arrayed as an accused in connection with offences under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.