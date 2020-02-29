Governor Arif Mohammad Khan calls for innovative thinking at Chuttuvattom Award

Kochi: Only those with innovative and out-of-the-box thinking can survive in the changing world as those with traditional knowledge will have to deal with a world that does not exist, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said here on Saturday.

He was speaking after distributing the Chuttuvattom awards instituted by Manorama Online for the best residents' associations in Kerala.

He lauded the digital wing of the Malayala Manorama Group for carrying forward the media house's legacy of initiating a slew of social responsibility programmes.

“The sense of social responsibility is the hall mark of Malayala Manorama,” the governor said.

He said the Chuttuvattom campaign reminded him of the central government's Swachh Bharat Mission and the Kerala government's Suchitva Keralam Mission -- both people's movements for ensuring cleanliness and nature conservation.

“The Chuttuvattom campaign conveys a simple but great message – cleanliness at home leads to cleanliness in society and conservation at home leads to conservation in society,” he said.

Hailing the efforts of the residents' associations in social welfare, Khan said residents' associations are like joint families. “These associations provide the platforms for social discussions and development actions,” he said.

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain chaired the meet. She said residents' associations play a huge role in the growth, security and cleanliness of a city. She urged the associations to take up the initiatives for implementing the plastic ban in a proper way.

Hibi Eden, MP, said residents' associations have played a major role in making waste management a habit in people's lives.

“Now, the associations should intervene to tackle the rampant drug menace in Kochi,” he said.

Manorama Online CEO Mariam Mammen Mathew delivered the welcome address.

She said the event celebrates the initiatives of residents' associations and envisions a high wellness quotient for people.

“Malayala Manorama's roots are firmly anchored in 'Journalism with a human touch'. With Chuttuvattom Awards, Manorama Online is in direct communication with 1,400 residents' associations with at least 200 family units in each of it. This means, Chuttuvattom Award makes a positive change in the lives of at least one million people. And, we believe this is the best example of 'Journalism with a human touch',” she said.