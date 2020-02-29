Thiruvananthapuram: It is a Leap Year and the birthday is special for all those born on February 29, the extra day in the month that comes once every four years. It is extra special and even rare for couples to share their birthdays on leap day. Once such couple is Rajasree and Ajith based here in Kerala's capital.

The couple found out that they were born on the same day only after marriage. Though born on the same day, their birth stars (janma nakshatra) are different: Ajith's is Revathy, while Rajasree's is Pooruruttathi.

There is something special about the birthday of their youngest daughter Chetana. She was born on January 1, 2000!

If we count the age based on birthdays as per the universally used Gregorian calendar, both Rajasree and Ajith are younger to even Chetana.

Ajith, a businessman by profession is the son of former Kerala minister the late P S Sreenivasan. His wife Rajasree, who is the director of Kerala Institute Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS), is the daughter of late C G Vijayaraghavan.

Both are passionate about music, cinema, sports, travel and long drives. However, Ajith, the son of a politician, is passionate about politics too, but Rajasree, a government servant does not share this interest.

The duo would have come to know about the unique coincidence of birthday had they matched their horoscopes prior to wedding as is traditionally done by several communities. They came to know about it only during a casual conversation about exchanging gifts on their birthday.