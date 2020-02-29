Thuruthikkara Association wins Manoramaonline-Saras Chuttuvattom Season 4 Award

The Thuruthikkara South-West Residents’ Association, Ernakulam, bagged the Manorama Online-Saras Chuttuvattom Season 4 Award.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan gave away the award, comprising a purse of Rs 1 lakh, a trophy, and citation, to the office-bearers of the association at a function in Kochi on Saturday.

The second prize of Rs 75,000 went to the Valenchery Residents’ Association, Kilimanoor, Thiruvananthapuram. The Hello Residents’ Association, Ottappalam, Palakkad, bagged the third prize – a purse of Rs 50,000, a certificate, and trophy.

The special jury mention went to the Vazhipokku-Korothumoola Residents' Association, Nellicod, Kozhikode.

Other winners

The associations which won awards in the other categories were: Jawahar Nagar Residents' Association, Kottarakara, Kollam, for best agricultural initiative; Mythri Nagar Residents' Welfare Association, Parippu, Kottayam, best water conservation initiative; Newman Residents' Association, Thodupuzha East, Idukki, for the best environment friendly initiative; Thanal Residents' Association, Perumby, Ernakulam, for the best youth and women empowerment initiative; Ottathengu Residents' Association, Kannur, for the best community building initiative; and Onnam Mile Residents' Association, Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, has been adjudged the best in innovative excellence.

The jury comprised environmental activist Manalil Mohanan; Suchitwa Mission former executive director Ajaykumar Verma; former scientist at CIFT George Ninan; former assistant professor at St Thomas College, Sulthan Bathery, George Mathew; former associate professor at Thevara SH College C M Joy; and Malayala Manorama assistant editor Varghese C Thomas.

Excise minister T P Ramakrishnan had inaugurated the Chuttuvatton Award Season 4 at a function on November 12, 2019. The residents' associations were adjudged in categories such as water conservation, waste management, backyard garden, women empowerment, and food security.

The Thuruthikkara South-West Residents’ Association was chosen for the top honour for its innovative ideas and its effective implementation. The association, in Mulanthuruthy, had implemented various farm initiatives, especially ones like ‘a village full of plantain and yam.’

The Valenchery Residents' Association (second prize) had implemented various schemes like ‘Sneha Veedu’ and ‘farming on fallow lands.’

The third-place winning Hello Residents’ Association organized programmes under the theme: ‘We, together.’