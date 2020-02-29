Three deaths at Kerala shelter home in a week sparks protest, govt orders probe

Kottayam: Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja has said that a committee was formed to probe the three mysterious deaths at a shelter home at Thrikodithanam near Changanasserry in Kottayam district within a week.

The victims were admitted to the Puthujeevan Trust shelter home, which is also a de-addiction centre.

The minister said a detailed investigation would be held by the health secretary-led committee, which would include HODs of the medical college.

Two of the inhabitants of the shelter home died last week. The third victim died at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Saturday. The victims were identified as Sherin, Gireesh and Yohannan.

Six others are undergoing treatment at Thiruvalla for lung-related ailments, vomiting and swelling on legs.

The blood samples of the patients were tested last week and the health department has confirmed that they had no viral diseases. Kottayam District Medical Officer Dr Jacob Varghese also ruled out Coronavirus and H1N1. A toxicology test would also be conducted.

Meanwhile, the shelter home director refused to comment on the deaths.

District Collector P K Sudheer Babu ordered a magisterial probe into the deaths following protests by local residents and politicians.

Additional district magistrate Anil Oommen will probe the case, he said.

Locals alleged that the inmates of the centre run by the trust, which is headed by a retired policeman, were subjected to torture at the facility.

According to the centre, it is offering services for the mentally challenged, destitutes and abandoned elderly people for the past over three decades.

Local people demanded a thorough probe into the cause of the deaths.

As per the Health minister's directive, a panel of doctors have been constituted to study the cause of the death of the three people, including a woman.