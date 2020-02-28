Body of Devananda, the 6-year-old who went missing on Thursday, found in river

Kollam: The body of six-year-old Devananda, who went missing on Thursday, was found in the river near her home in Kollam on Friday morning.

Diving experts retrieved her body from the Ithikkara riverbank, 500 to 600 metres away from the house. Ithikkara River flows 50 meters away from her home in Elavoor.

The body was found face down near the bushes on the riverside of Ithikara.

A brown duppatta, which possibly belonged to her mother, was recovered next to the body. The child was wearing the same clothes at the time of disappearance.

Devananda's mother Dhanya (L), Doq squad at Devananda's house (R)

Preliminary inquest has revealed that there were no signs of struggle or bruises on Devananda's body.

The body has been taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Devananda, also known as Ponnu, was a Grade 1 student at Saraswathi Vidya Nikethan School at Vakkanadu, Kollam.

Police, Fire and Rescue officials had been searching for the girl after she went missing Thursday. After preliminary inquest, the body was taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. "The cause of death is yet to be ascertained," police said.

Social media too was abuzz with stories on the efforts to trace her. Many celebrities, including film actors Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kunchacko Boban, had shared Devananda's photo, urging people to help find the child.

The child was at home when her mother Dhanya went to wash clothes. When the child followed her mother to the wash-room, she was asked to remain in the house and take care of her three-month-old brother who was fast asleep. The door was unlocked.

However, when Dhanya returned after 15 minutes, Devananda was nowhere to be seen. Following this, Dhanya searched the neighbourhood but to no avail.

Dhanya's parents were also away at work when the girl went missing. Devananda’s father Pradeep who works abroad reached Kerala on Friday morning.

The probe was led by a special team, led by Chathanoor SP George Koshy.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his condolences to the family. Minister EP Jayarajan, Kerala BJP President K Surendran, actor Mammootty and actor Kunchako Boban were among the fist to record their condolences on social media.

